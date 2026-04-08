Morgan Truck Body names Shah president, appoints operations SVP

Morgantown, Penn.-based Morgan Truck Body has named Vik Shah president. He will be succeeding Corby Stover, who is retiring.

Shah brings more than 30 years of experience in global manufacturing leadership and will oversee all commercial and operational aspects of the business, leading a network of 14 manufacturing locations and eight service centers across the United States and Canada.

Vik Shah (Photo: Morgan Truck Body)

Before joining the company, he served as president of Piston Interiors. Before that, Shah held leadership roles with The Woodbridge Group, where he oversaw 35 manufacturing plants across nine countries. He also brings a technical edge to the role at Morgan Truck Body, having also served as chief technical officer at The Woodbridge Group.

“Vik’s track record of driving sustainable growth in the highly competitive automotive landscape makes him the ideal leader to guide Morgan into its next chapter of innovation and market leadership,” said Norb Markert, president and chief operating officer of J.B. Poindexter & Co., the parent company of Morgan Truck Body. “We look forward to working closely with Vik to continue shaping and executing our strategic vision and plan for Morgan Truck Body.”

The company also appointed Kevin Hoban as senior vice president of operations. Hoban brings experience in lean manufacturing transformation, cost and footprint optimization and automation.

Kevin Hoban (Photo: Morgan Truck Body)

He will lead production control and customer care, purchasing and customer support, advanced manufacturing, manufacturing, continuous improvement and safety.

Hoban has 34 years of operational leadership experience across both the automotive and office furniture industries. He spent 28 years with Lear Corporation in a variety of executive roles, including several vice president of operations positions in the U.S. and Europe, as well as vice president of the Chrysler/BMW North America Business Unit.

Hoban also spent six years with HNI and was responsible for their office furniture operations, reporting directly to the CEO.