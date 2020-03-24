Most regulators approve Wabco, ZF merger

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany – Wabco Holdings and ZF Friedrichshafen have received all approvals from regulatory authorities required to close their previously announced merger, with the exception of the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the two companies said Tuesday.

“Wabco and ZF anticipate that SAMR approval will be received without significant delay,” they said.

The transaction will close in the second quarter, when the final clearance is granted.

The privately held ZF is a leading supplier of mobility systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is based in Germany.

Wabco, based in Switzerland, is a global supplier of braking control systems and other technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles.