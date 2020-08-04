Motion acquires TRC Hydraulics

DIEPPE, N.B. – Motion Industries, a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Companies, has acquired TRC Hydraulics – a supplier of hydraulic products and services in Atlantic Canada.

TRC Hydraulics has been in business since 1986, and last year had expanded into the U.S. by opening a facility near Spartanburg, S.C.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business with a leading company that shares the same core values as we do,” said TRC president and CEO Terry Coyle. “We look forward to leveraging the many resources that Motion Industries offers and enhancing our services to provide greater value to our customers.”

The company distributes several hydraulic product lines, and also designs, manufactures, and maintains components and systems, in addition to engineering customized hydraulic and mechanical services. Its team includes fabricators, welders, machinists, and hydraulic technicians.

The announcement was coupled with news of a second acquisition, as Motion Industries enters an agreement to pick up F&L Industrial Solutions, which distributes T-slotted aluminum extrusion components. It has served the southwestern U.S. since 2002.

“TRC gives us the opportunity to expand our hydraulics business in the Atlantic Canada markets. And with its aluminum extrusion niche, F&L will nicely supplement our Mi Automation Solutions Group,” said Randy Breaux, Motion Industries president.