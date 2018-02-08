MTO to host webinar on Green Commercial Vehicle Program

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) will be hosting a webinar in partnership with Grants Ontario regarding the Green Commercial Vehicle Program (GCVP) on Friday, February 9 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The program provides rebates towards the purchase of alternative-fuel vehicles and fuel-saving devices, including natural gas and electric technologies. MTO announced last week that the GCVP program is now open for applications through the Grants Ontario Portal.

The webinar session will cover key topics including:

A brief overview of the program

A walk-through of how to apply through Grants Ontario

Tips for submitting multiple applications

A Q&A session for participants

Members are encouraged to take part in the webinar by sending an RSVP to GCVP@ontario.ca, MTO will share the webinar details directly with participants.