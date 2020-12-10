Musket, Salvation Army help spread holiday cheer

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Musket Transport is once again partnering with Salvation Army Mississauga Temple on the Toys for Tots campaign.

Under the program, toys are distributed to children in need during the festive season.

In Mississauga, Toys for Tots typically generates 150 skids of toys, which exceeds the temple’s warehouse storage capabilities.

Musket has been storing them at its terminal since 2018.

Musket’s volunteer driver James Kettles. (Photo: Supplied)

The campaign starts mid-November when Musket volunteer drivers Dean Renpenning and James Kettles deliver the containers stored at its terminal to the temple.

Staff and volunteers at the site then unload the skids and prepare them for distribution to the families in need.

Sophia Sniegowski, corporate communications officer at Musket, said most people are unaware that the toys donated are distributed the following year.

She said last year’s toys were stored at Musket’s Southdown Terminal and delivered to the Salvation Army on Nov. 13.

“This arrangement provided another advantage this year — there was no exposure to Covid,” Sniegowski said.

She said Musket’s containers will remain at the Salvation Army site until mid-January, allowing staff and volunteers to pack toys for safe storage.

“Once they are packed, our volunteer drivers Dean and James return the containers to our Southdown Terminal,” Sniegowski said.

Joel Binner, director of community and family services at Salvation Army Mississauga Temple, praised the support the organization has been receiving.

“In light of Covid, this year will certainly present its differences and challenges, but with the support of our friends at Musket, I know it will be a Merry Christmas for so many Mississauga children,” Binner said.