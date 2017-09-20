NACFE reveals early results of Run on Less demonstration

ATLANTA, Ga. — The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) revealed the mid-run results of its Run on Less demonstration.

So far, for a week and a half, seven drivers that were hand-selected to be a part of the driving team have been hauling freight as per their usual scheduled delivery, while their fuel economy is being monitored and posted live.

Just halfway through the three-week study, the drivers have traveled a total of 31,492 miles with a average mpg of 10.1.

“That’s significantly better than we thought,” said Mike Roeth, executive director of NACFE,who explained the council was nervous about the results following Hurricanes Harvery and Irma.

The highest daily mpg by a truck recorded was 12.8, and the lowest was 7.4. The estimated national average mpg is 6.4.

“These difference were driven primarily by the weight of the payload in trailer, the wind direction and speed, elevation changes along the route and how fast they drove the vehicle,” Roeth said explaining that if every truck operated the was the Run on Less drivers were, collectively they would save 9.7 billion gallons of diesel fuel and $24 billion dollars.

The demonstration concludes at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 25-28, where final results will be revealed.

You can track the progress of participating fleets at www.RunOnLess.com.

You can watch the video of the results here:

