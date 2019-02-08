NACFE turns 10

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

It aims to provide unbiased information to help North America’s truck fleets double their freight efficiency. The organization was formed in November, 2009.

“Ten years ago, the people who saw the need for NACFE, probably were not aware of the widespread impact the organization would have on the trucking industry. NACFE has brought awareness to the more than 85 technologies that help improve fuel efficiency and have allowed fleets to have confidence in the investments they make in these technologies,” said Rob Reich, senior vice-president, equipment, maintenance and driver development, Schneider and current NACFE chairman.

The organization has: conducted seven annual fleet fuel studies; created a trucking efficiency program in partnership with the Carbon War Room; published 16 confidence reports on various technologies; issued two guidance reports; conducted more than 30 workshops with fleets, dealers, truck makers and industry suppliers; and completed the Run on Less fuel economy challenge.