NACV show expands education sessions

ATLANTA, Ga. – The biennial North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) has expanded its educational sessions, and will offer all the new NACV Show Solutions Theaters’ educational offerings for free.

These on-floor sessions add to a series of fee-based workshops and conferences including the half-day American Trucking Associations Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Ask The Expert Workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and ATRI Operational Benchmarking Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 31.

On Oct. 30, the new Alternative Fuels Solutions Theater will focus on issues surrounding electric vehicles, alternative fuels and fuel efficiency. Experts will discuss the use case for natural gas, freight efficiency, the use of electric vehicles, and the use case for hydrogen fuel types.

In the Solutions Theater sponsored by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) magazine, editor in chief Deborah Lockridge and John Seidl, Reliance Partners’ vice-president of risk services, will discuss how to effectively transition to ELDs from AOBRDs. Executive editor David Cullen will share insights into hiring the right drivers, while senior editor Jack Roberts will offer an entertaining look at advancing technological changes.

The Solutions Theater sponsored by Fleet Service Technology magazine will feature a panel of OEM and solution provider experts who will discuss issues surrounding service-related data.

The Solutions Theater sponsored by Today’s Motor Vehicle magazine will feature three education sessions, covering the internet of things (IoT), the automation of Class 8 trucks, and last mile deliveries.

To register to attend the NACV Show 2019, go to https://nacvshow.com/registration/.