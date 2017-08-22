NACV Show sells out of exhibition space

ATLANTA, Ga. — The inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show today announced that it has officially sold out its 365,000 square feet of net exhibition space.

Forty-two per cent of the shows floor space will be occupied by companies headquartered outside of the United States. A total of 400 exhibitors will demonstrate their latest products to the trucking industry’s leaders, fleet owners and managers at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia from Monday, September 25 to Thursday, September 28.

On Monday, September 25 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, the NACV Show organizers and the American Trucking Associations (ATA) will host an opening reception for all registered attendees, exhibitors and press. The reception will kick off with brief presentations from ATA President & CEO Chris Spear and the NACV Show partners.

“Selling out the inaugural NACV Show underscores just how important our new, sophisticated and business centric trade show concept is to the North American trucking industry audience,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show. “We are thrilled that the industry’s leading companies from around the world have embraced the show from its inception.”

Exhibitors from around the world that have booked exhibition space include companies from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turkey.

A complete lineup of companies that represent the entire commercial vehicle OEM spectrum are exhibiting at the NACV Show 2017. Major truck manufacturers including Freightliner, FUSO, Hino Trucks, International, Isuzu, MACK, MHC Kenworth, Peterbilt of Atlanta, Volvo and Western Star will showcase the latest trucks. Leading trailer manufacturers including Carrier Transicold, Cross Country Manufacturing, Dorsey Trailer, East Manufacturing Corporation, Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, MAC Trailer Manufacturing, Manac Trailers, Meritor, Stoughton Trailers, Trail King, Trout River Industries Inc., Utility, Vanguard National Trailer Corporation, Wabash National Corporation and Wilson Trailer Company are exhibiting. Major tire manufacturers including CMA/Double Coin Tires, Continental Corporation, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Double Star Tires, Falken Tire Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire America Corporation and Michelin North America will showcase their latest products, as will manufacturers of finished lubricants including Chevron Lubricants, Tenneco, and Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants.

The most important commercial vehicle parts & components suppliers will unveil their latest technologies including Accuride Corporation, Alcoa Wheel and Transportation Products – Arconic, Alliance Truck Parts, Allison Transmission, Aperia Technologies, Bee Line Company, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Bharat Forge America, BorgWarner Inc., Bosch, ConMet, Cummins Inc., Dana Incorporated, EATON, Enow, FlowBelow Aero, FUWA / AXN Heavy Duty, Graco, Hendrickson, Jake Brake, Kinedyne LLC, Magna, MAHLE Industries Inc., Meritor, Mitchell1, National Fleet Products, Noregon Systems Inc., SAF-HOLLAND, Stoneridge Inc. and WABCO.

