NACV Show session to shine light on benchmarking data

ATLANTA, Ga – The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) will new offer insights into the operational costs of trucking during a presentation at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show).

The benchmarking session, scheduled for 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, will feature ATRI president and COO Rebecca Brewster.

“The benchmarking session will delve into the current cost trends in the trucking industry and what those trends have yielded over the recent five years,” said Brewster. “One of the key cost metrics we’ll discuss is driver wage and benefit costs and how those are impacted by the driver shortage.”

Brewster will discuss the latest trends gleaned from ATRI’s annual cost benchmarking report, the Operational Costs of Trucking, which uses financial data provided by for-hire truck fleets to document and analyze vehicle- and driver-based trucking costs.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) will host companion follow-up breakout benchmarking sessions, which will be tailored to provide advice according to fleet size and type.

The NACV Show runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

To learn more about Brewster’s presentation and to register to attend the NACV Show, go to https://nacvshow.com/education/atri-operational-benchmarking-workshops/.