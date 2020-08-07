NATDA cancels Nashville trailer show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Covid-19 has claimed yet another trucking industry event.

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) said Friday it has been forced to cancel this year’s NATDA Trailer Show in Nashville, Tenn.

In its place, NATDA will launch a three-week virtual event starting Oct. 26, the group said.

“Unfortunately, recent developments, including bar and restaurant closures, state-to-state restrictions and citywide phase extensions, convinced us there’s no way to maintain our physical show during these incredibly unpredictable times,” said president Andy Ackerman.

“After speaking to hundreds of dealers, a strong majority felt they simply were not ready to venture to Nashville under the current circumstances.”

More information about the virtual show will be announced in the coming weeks, NATDA said.