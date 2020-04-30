NATSO teams up with IFI to feed truckers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Truck drivers have now access to information about food options available at truck stops and travel plazas across America.

That is made possible through a partnership between NATSO, the association representing truck stops and travel plazas, and the International Franchise Association (IFA).

NATSO said Thursday thousands of restaurant franchises have adapted their operations to offer food for truck drivers through takeout and curbside delivery amid the fight against Covid-19.

“NATSO and its members are committed to ensuring that the heroic truck drivers serving America during this national pandemic have access to as many food options as possible,” said NATSO president and CEO Lisa Mullings.

“We are proud to feed the nation’s truck drivers, and through this partnership, truck drivers can more readily find food and meals in specific geographic areas.”

NATSO said travel centers remain committed to remaining open 24 hours to provide food, fuel, parking, and the other essential amenities the drivers need.

“Franchise businesses represent some of America’s most loved and trusted brands,” said Robert Cresanti, IFA president and CEO.

“America’s truckers are keeping our economy moving during Covid-19, and we’re excited to partner with NATSO to increase their access to meals while on the road.”

Click here for the list of travel centers open during Covid-19.