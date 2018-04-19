Navistar adds to board of directors

LISLE, Ill.– Navistar International today announced Raymond T. Miller has been named to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Miller replaces Michael Sirignano, who has resigned from the board after serving for more than four years. Miller has been appointed to the board’s audit and compensation committees.

Miller is a principal at MHR Fund Management LLC and serves on the board of directors at Erickson, a leading aerospace manufacturer and global provider of aviation services.

Prior to joining MHR Fund Management in 2011, Miller spent five years at Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, most recently as an associate, investing in a variety of industries. He holds a B.B.A., with high distinction, from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

“Ray will provide meaningful shareholder representation on the Navistar board, and we welcome his insights as we continue to drive long-term profitability and deliver shareholder value,” said Troy A. Clarke, chairman, president and CEO, Navistar. “I also want to thank Michael for his years of distinguished service to our company, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”