Navistar launches hotline for International dealers

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has enhanced its dealer resources by launching an engineering hotline.

The hotline will provide International dealers with direct, rapid access to the product experts who designed the vehicles, the company said on Tuesday.

The hotline can be reached through a simple phone call from any International dealer. Calls are immediately directed to an application engineer who listens to the dealer’s request and offers support.

During a pilot phase conducted earlier this year, the hotline quickly amassed well over 100 calls from dealers, the company said.

Typical phone calls ranged from general questions on severe service truck configurations to advanced, application-specific questions from customers.