Navistar makes strategic appointments

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International has announced a series of new executive appointments.

The company has named Friedrich Baumann president of sales, marketing and aftersales.

Friedrich Baumann. (Photo: Navistar)

Baumann will be responsible for the complete commercial process for customers and dealers and will continue to serve as liaison with Navistar’s alliance partner, Traton Group, the company said Tuesday.

Baumann will work closely with Michael Cancelliere, who is retiring after a 40-year career with Navistar, to ensure a smooth transition, it said.

Phil Christman. (Photo: Navistar)

Navistar also said that Phil Christman, who is president of operations, has been given additional responsibilities. He will now lead Navistar’s global operations.

Robert Walsh will become vice-president of emerging technologies, strategy and planning, the company said.

He will manage the recently announced partnership with TuSimple and will oversee the development of Navistar’s newest business unit, NEXT eMobility Solutions.

“I’m pleased to announce these three new strategic appointments to our company’s leadership team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Persio Lisboa.

“I’m confident they are the right leaders to accelerate the pace of our progress toward our Navistar 4.0 business strategy.”