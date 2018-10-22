Navistar partners with technical schools

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has partnered with technical schools through its newly formed Navistar Service Essentials Program.

“As we focus on growing customer uptime, Navistar and our International Truck and IC Bus dealers are all committed to combating the industry’s growing technician shortage,” said Michael Cancelliere, Navistar president, truck and parts. “The new Navistar Service Essentials Program provides software and other solutions that will enhance the learning experience and attract additional students.”

The program will offer interactive training courses and software that cover engine diagnostics, vehicle health reports, electrical systems, and control module programming. It will provide access to informational tools related to parts and service. The program will be offered to technical schools that partner with International dealers.

“We believe that students benefit the most when their technical schools have partnerships in place with dealers who are focused on driving Uptime every day,” Cancelliere said. “That’s why Navistar, our dealers and technical schools are establishing a three-way partnership committed to back up this new program with real-world, practical experience. This approach will accelerate progress and put more students on a path to enter this vibrant and essential technology profession.”

For an application or more information, technical schools can contact Navistar at oncommandsubscriptions@navistar.com or by calling 1-800-336-4500, option 4.4.