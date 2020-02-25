Navistar Parts adds filters, expands retail and online presence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Navistar has unveiled an expanded product selection and other changes to its parts business, ranging from a new line of filters, to an expanded retail footprint, and online ordering.

The OEM’s Fleetrite product line will add air, hydraulic, fuel, lube and oil, DEF, and water and coolant filters, building on a brand that already includes more than 100 product lines.

Such parts will also be easier to source, as the company announces plans to more than double its number of standalone Fleetrite retail locations. There are currently eight stores open, with a target of developing 10 stores in 2020. The goal is to have 50 locations by 2023.

One is currently located in Levis, Que.

It won’t be the only way to source the parts, either. Navistar Parts has also launched a new online ordering option supported by RepairLink – a platform that’s traditionally been known in the automotive sector. Through that, customers will be able to order parts from the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network. And the entire parts catalogue will be available.

“We’re working quickly to continue to evolve ways in which we connect with and serve our customers,” said Josef Kory, senior vice-president – parts. “Ultimately, we want to cover all of our customers’ aftermarket needs through a simple digital experience.”