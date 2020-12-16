Navistar revamps commercial business

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar has restructured its entire commercial business into one integrated organization under one senior executive, the company announced Wednesday.

The division is responsible for selling and servicing International trucks, IC Bus vehicles and Navistar’s aftersales products and services.

The new sales, marketing and aftersales organization brings together in one group every function charged with responsibility for selling to and supporting the customer, the company said.

The division will be headed by Friedrich Baumann as president.

“Navistar 4.0, our enterprise-wide strategy, places customers at its core,” Baumann said.

“This new organization is dedicated to making sales and service support completely seamless and to delivering the value that will lead to our customers’ success.”

Baumann joined Navistar in 2018 as senior vice-president, strategy and planning, after a 24-year career at Daimler Trucks North America. In 2019, he was named Navistar’s president for aftersales.

Baumann also announced that a number of Navistar’s key leaders have been promoted to new executive roles within the new organization.

They are:

Joe Kory, senior vice-president, aftersales; Mark Belisle, vice-president, dealer sales and dealer operations; Dan Kayser, vice-president, national fleet sales; Diane Hames, vice-president, marketing; Chad Conley, vice-president, vocational sales; Bruce MacWhirter, vice-president, dealer operations; Chintan Sopariwala, group vice-president, parts and Justina Morosin vice-president, commercial transformation.