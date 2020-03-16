NB medical officer asks carriers to assess drivers for Covid-19

FREDERICTON, N.B. – The New Brunswick Department of Health is encouraging all carriers to assess truck drivers before they cross the border, and to take the necessary measures if the drivers exhibit symptoms of Covid-19.

The notice comes in a March 15 memo from New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, with a subject of “longhaul trucking and border crossing”.

The memo also notes that “We are exempting longhaul trucking with some mitigation measures, following the lead that some other PTs have implemented with respect to the cross-border movement of goods.” It also calls the movement of goods “essential”.

“Both CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and CBSA [Canada Border Services Agency] are specifically taking measures to assess all drivers, including commercial drivers, crossing our shared border and are directing drivers that exhibit signs of Covid-19 to the appropriate officials,” a March 15 memo dictates.

“We strongly encourage all carriers to assess your drivers before crossing the border and take the necessary measures if they exhibit Covid-19 symptoms including calling the 811 Telecare number to speak to a health practitioner and at the same time request they self-isolate until they are assessed.”