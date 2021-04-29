New Brunswick lifting spring weight restrictions

New Brunswick will lift its spring weight restrictions in southern areas of the province on May 2, while northern regions will see their related change on May 9.

“We appreciate the patience and co-operation of our industry partners in reducing loads and planning alternate routes during this period,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green. “It is important to note that some of our secondary routes will remain restricted or closed to trucks until the road conditions improve.”

Spring weight restrictions for truck traffic came into effect on March 1 in southern New Brunswick, and March 8 in northern areas of the province.

If weather conditions warrant, district engineers can still close roads to trucks or impose weight restrictions on highways or portions of highways.