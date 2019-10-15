New character joins trucking-safety icons

HALIFAX, N.S. — The Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association has unveiled a new safety character – Dawn – that reflects the diversity of the province’s trucking sector.

Dawn, an African Nova Scotian woman, has joined NSTSA’s two well-loved safety icons: Frank and Shifty.

“Frank and Shifty are central characters in some of the materials we use as part of our training courses… Now they have company in getting the safety message out to the industry,” said NSTSA executive director Linda Corkum.

Dawn will also help to reaffirm the increasingly important role women play in the trucking industry, the association said.

“At present, women make up only 3% of freight truck drivers in Canada. Labor shortages – and visible spokespeople like Dawn – may soon drive that number upward,” it said.

The training programs offered by NSTSA focus on practices and procedures that enhance and improve safety.

Companies applying for safety certification are also eligible for rebates from the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia.

In the past five years, about 400 companies have received more than $1.75 million in such rebates, the association said.