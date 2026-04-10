New multi-fleet EV charging hub opens in California

EV Realty has opened its flagship truck-charging hub in California, featuring 76 high-power charging ports, sufficient to serve over 200 heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks a day.

The site is strategically located near the San Bernardino Intermodal Facility. The area is home to about 17,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks. It is also near Interstates 10 and 215, a key freight lane from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

EV Realty’s flagship truck charging hub in San Bernardino, Calif. (Photo: EV Realty)

EV Realty said existing customers include J.B. Hunt Transport Services, beverage distributor Gate City Beverage, and Nevoya, a fully electric motor carrier.

“The Inland Empire is where freight from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach gets sorted and sent across the country by truck and rail,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan. “Fleets operating here are doing some of the most important and demanding work in the supply chain. They need reliable and affordable access to high-power charging so that they can move beyond pilots and make electrification a real business decision. That’s exactly what we’ve built here.”

The site is designed to reliably serve all makes and models of trucks with both CCS charging ports and MCS charging ports.