New stretch of Highway 407 opens Monday

TORONTO, Ont. – The Highway 407 East project has been completed ahead of schedule, and the expanded stretch will be open to drivers Monday, the government announced Friday.

The project connects Highway 407 from the new Highway 418 to Highway 35/115.

Highway 418 will also provide another north/south connection from Highway 407 to Highway 401.

The extension will add 14.2 kilometers to Highway 407, benefiting communities across Durham, Peterborough and the Kawarthas.

The new stretch of Highway 407 and Highway 418 will be fully owned and operated by the province.