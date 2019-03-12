Newcom partners in South Asian trucking TV show

MARKHAM, Ont. – Newcom South Asian Media is partnering with Asian Television Network International (ATN) in the launch of the new Trucking 360 TV series, which hits the air on April 13.

Thirteen episodes of the weekly series have been confirmed and will showcase current events, news, community profiles, industry reports, and expert tips focusing on trucking and logistics.

The timing of the launch date coincides with Vaisakhi, a Sikh historic and religious festival.

The show will air across Canada on 3 ATN channels – ATN HD, ATN Alpha ETC Punjabi, and ATN Punjabi Plus – as well as Newcom’s digital platform.

“The South Asian community represents an increasingly vital role in Canada’s trucking industry,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media. “Trucking 360 will prove itself to be a valuable resource for this community, leveraging the information that people have come to know and trust from publications like Road Today.”

“This is a great combination. It is an astounding coalition,” said ATN president and CEO Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, during a launch event at the networks’ studios in Markham, Ont.

“We are excited to launch this new series and a new concept on Canadian television. Canada’s economic strength relies heavily on an efficient, safe, secure and sustainable transportation and logistics system and we are glad to bring about more awareness for this industry,” he adds.

The show is being sponsored by Bison Transport.

“Our industry would not be where it is today … were it not for the South Asian community,” said Jeff Pries, Bison’s senior vice-president, sales and marketing.