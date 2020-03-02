Newcom South Asian Media hosts Truck World countdown dinner

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Industry leaders, politicians and senior government officials gathered in Brampton on Thursday for a Truck World kickoff dinner, hosted by Newcom South Asian Media.

Truck World, the biggest trucking industry show in Canada, will be held at the International Center in Mississauga, Ont., from April 16 through April 18.

More than 500 suppliers will showcase their latest products at the show.

Click here for more details.

Here are some images from Thursday’s event. Photos are by Subash Sharma.