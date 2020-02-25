NFP unifies brokerages under its brand  

NEW YORK, N.Y. — NFP Canada Corp., an insurance broker serving the needs of the trucking industry, is unifying its Canadian businesses under the “NFP” brand, further integrating acquired brokerages.

The company announced Tuesday that several of its Canadian brokerages, including Capital Benefit Financial Group, Corporate Benefits Analysts Insurance Agency, Consortia Group, PBL Insurance Limited, Dalton Timmis Insurance Group, Mass Insurance Brokers, McLean Hallmark Insurance Group, Elective Benefits Services and Indemnis Trade Risk Management, will adopt the NFP name.

This implementation marks the latest in a series of strategic initiatives of NFP Corp. across North America, the company said.

“We are thrilled to come together under the NFP brand and unify our operations in Canada,” said Greg Padovani, president of NFP in Canada.

“The integration of these well-established firms creates a platform for NFP that has the size, scale, and capabilities to provide a full range of insurance solutions to Canadian corporations and individuals.”

NFP is one of the top 10 Canadian brokerages, with 750 employees.