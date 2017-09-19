Nikola, Bosch team up on truck development

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Nikola has announced an update to its electric truck project, claiming it will be entering production by 2021 with two Class 8 hydrogen-electric truck models.

The company says the Nikola One and Nikola Two will offer more than 1,000 hp and 2,000 lb.-ft. of torque, with zero local emissions. It has partnered with Bosch to develop an eAxle, to speed up the process of bringing the truck to market.

“Bosch is an incubator of electro-mobility solutions. No matter whether at established OEMs or start-ups, Bosch is accelerating development and helps achieve fast breakthroughs on the market,” said Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the Bosch board of management responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Organization.

“We have been aggressively pursuing our goal of bringing the most advanced semi-truck ever built to market,” added Nikola Founder and CEO Trevor Milton. “The powertrain requires an innovative and flexible partner able to adapt quickly to the speed of our team. Bosch has empowered us to come to market quickly with automotive-grade hardware and software so our vision can become a reality.”

The eAxle developed by Bosch is a scalable, modular platform with the motor, power electronics and transmission in one compact unit. This makes it suitable for vehicles of all kinds, from small passenger cars to light trucks. Nikola and Bosch will commercialize the world’s first true dual-motor commercial-vehicle eAxle for a long-haul truck, the companies claim.

The eAxles will be paired with a custom-designed fuel cell system – also being developed jointly between Nikola and Bosch – designed to deliver benchmark vehicle range. The overall vehicle controls will also be jointly developed based upon Bosch’s vehicle control software and hardware.

Bosch and Nikola will also jointly develop the overall powertrain system for the Nikola lineup, which will include the safety concept and vehicle electrical architecture.