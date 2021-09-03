Nominate your HighwayStar of the Year

Do you know a truck driver or owner-operator who stands head and shoulders above their peers? There’s a way to recognize just how special they are.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 HighwayStar of the Year Award.

“Truck drivers and owner-operators are the heart of Canada’s trucking industry, and throughout the pandemic they’ve demonstrated exactly what it means to provide an essential service,” says John G. Smith, editorial director of Today’s Trucking and trucknews.com, which administer the award.

(Illustration: istock)

“The HighwayStar of the Year exemplifies the best in Canadian truck drivers. They give back to their industry and community, and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to safety and professionalism.”

The winner will receive prizes including $10,000 in cash, and will be recognized during a ceremony at Truck World, held April 21-23 in Toronto.

There’s no cost to nominate a driver. The nomination forms are available by clicking here, and will be accepted until Feb. 15.