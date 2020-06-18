Nominations open for Influential Woman in Trucking award

PLOVER, Wis. – Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Freightliner Trucks are seeking nominations for the 2020 Influential Woman in Trucking award.

The award was created a decade ago to honor women who make or influence key decisions in a corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership setting.

Nominees must have a proven record of responsibility and have mentored or served as a role model to other women in the industry.

“The Influential Woman in Trucking Award honors extraordinary female leaders who have been advocates and role models to others,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of the association.

“With 2020 being the 10th anniversary of the award, I’m more excited than ever to see the caliber of nominations submitted.”

Nominations will be accepted through July 31. Click here to submit.

The winner will be announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas in September.