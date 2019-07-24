North York tops list of safest cities to drive in Ontario

TORONTO, Ont. – North York is the safest city to drive in Ontario, a study released Wednesday said.

Rounding out the top five communities are Toronto, East York, Etobicoke and Mississauga.

The worst five cities to drive according to the InsuranceHotline.com survey are Orangeville, Bradford, Woodstock, Sault Ste. Marie and Brantford.

The survey ranked the communities based on tickets and collisions, or a combination of the two, the company said.

To identify the best and worst cities for driving in Ontario, the company assigned a grade to each locale in the province.

The grades are based on the increased — or decreased — likelihood of the drivers in the city reporting they have tickets, crashes, or both on their record.

Best cities in Ontario for driving

City/Town Grade North York A Toronto A East York A Etobicoke A Mississauga A

Worst cities in Ontario for driving