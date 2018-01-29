Nova Scotia working to up weight restrictions across province

HALIFAX, N.S. — The province of Nova Scotia is working to bring roadway weight restrictions in line with those across the country.

Many roads that do not have structures such as bridges or large culverts now have an increased weight limit up to 62,500 kilograms, based on truck configurations. In the meantime, thousands of structures are being analyzed to determine their ability to sustain an increased weight.

The province confirmed that vehicles operating at their maximum weight reduce hauling costs per tonne. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions and wear and tear on roadways because fewer trips are required.

Forest Nova Scotia, the largest organization of forestry interests in the province, has identified these opportunities as a means to increase performance and productivity in the trucking industries. The industries’ cost savings from these initiatives so far have totaled $2.3 million.

“We continue to support ideas that reduce the regulatory burden on business and help spur economic growth,” said Lloyd Hines, minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal. “These are changes that make a big impact to the trucking industries while reducing the impact on our roads.”

This initiative supports government’s target of cutting red tape by $25 million by the end of 2018.