NRCan accepting applications for green funding

OTTAWA, Ont. — Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is now accepting applications for funding under Phase 1 of the Green Freight Assessment Program.

Applications will be evaluated on a first-come first-serve basis, the federal agency said on its website. Successful applicants will be notified by email within 30-days of project submission.

The program, announced last year, is aimed at helping Canadian carriers better determine where improvements can be made to lower fuel costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It provides 50% cost-shared contributions up to $10,000 to Canadian companies toward a third-party green freight assessment.

The assessment will determine the company’s performance baseline and build scenarios to test strategies to identify solutions for poor performing areas of their fleet and operations.

The submission deadline is Nov. 1, 2019, or when funds are depleted, whichever comes first, NRCan said.

More details are available here.