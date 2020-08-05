NTEA cancels leadership summit due to Covid-19

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A leadership summit hosted by NTEA – an association representing the work truck industry – is the latest trucking event to be canceled because of the impact of Covid-19.

The event was originally to be hosted on Oct. 20 in Baltimore, Md.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the commercial vehicle community. After much discussion and careful deliberation, we determined this is the only way to help protect our conference attendees, staff and presenters. Though not an easy decision to make, we fully believe it’s the right one,” board chairman Peter Miller and president and CEO Steve Carey said in a joint statement.

Association staff leaders and the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel.

NTEA is currently exploring plans to host an industry outlook and update session featuring staff economist Steve Latin-Kasper, although that event would be virtual. Updates will be posted at www.ntea.com/executivesummit.