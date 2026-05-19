OBCCTC opens 2026 applications for container trucking licences

The Office of the British Columbia Container Trucking Commissioner (OBCCTC) is now accepting applications for 2026 Container Trucking Services (CTS) licences.

The licences — also known as truck tags — are required for on-dock operations at the Port of Vancouver and permit the hauling of containers in and out of the port.

The tags are tied to company trucks or independent operators and are issued for two years.

The new licences will take effect Dec. 1 this year, and applications must be submitted in person to the OBCCTC registrar by noon on May 29. Late applications will not be considered, the commissioner’s office said.

Additional application instructions and eligibility information are available through the OBCCTC.