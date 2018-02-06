Off-road equipment imports surge

OTTAWA, Ont. – Buyers scrambled to import logging, mining, and construction equipment in December, in a push to beat 2018 emissions regulations for off-road diesel engines and machines, Statistics Canada reports.

The imports of such machinery jumped 24.6% on the month to a record $897 million. It was the third consecutive monthly increase in the category.

Canada’s overall imports rose 1.5% to a record $49.7 billion in December, with energy products, industrial machinery, equipment and parts on the rise – although transportation equipment and parts imports dipped, according to the latest data.