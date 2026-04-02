OK Tire appoints Diogenes vice president of business development

OK Tire Stores has appointed Phil Diogenes vice president of business development as the company says it looks to support growth across its national network.

Diogenes brings extensive experience in business development, sales leadership, and customer engagement, having held senior executive roles across Canada’s tire sector, according to a news release. He also currently serves on the board of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada.

Prior to joining OK Tire, Diogenes spent four years at Bridgestone Americas as executive director, consumer replacement Canada. His earlier career includes nearly a decade at Yokohama Tire Canada, most recently as director of sales, as well as eight years at Canadian Tire.

(Photo: OK Tire)

In his new role, Diogenes will lead strategic growth initiatives across the OK Tire network, with a focus on expanding partnerships, unlocking new revenue opportunities, and enhancing value for both dealers and customers nationwide.

“Phil’s appointment is a key step forward in our OK Tire 2.0 vision. As we continue to scale the business, strengthen our supply chain through our integration with Groupe Touchette, and deepen our partnerships across the industry, we need leaders who can turn strategy into action,” said Brian Mielko, president and CEO of OK Tire, in a news release. “Phil brings the commercial mindset, industry credibility, and collaborative approach that will help accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our dealers and customers.”



“OK Tire has built something truly unique in the Canadian market, a strong, independent dealer network backed by national scale,” added Diogenes. “I’m excited to join the team at such a transformative time and to help unlock new opportunities that support our dealers, strengthen our partnerships, and continue delivering value to customers across the country.”