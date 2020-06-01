Omnitracs integrating Covid-19 data

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs is integrating Covid-19 information into its fleet mapping tool, giving fleets a way to identify risks associated with specific locations and routes.

“Drivers are on the front lines of national response efforts around this pandemic while putting their own lives at risk,” said Paul Nagy, chief product officer. “As an organization, we have a responsibility to do our part to mitigate those risks by providing fact-based information that will allow our customers to continue operating their businesses safely and protect their drivers.”

Maps now integrate data from Johns Hopkins University and the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Photo: Omnitracs)

Integrated data from Johns Hopkins University and the Kaiser Family Foundation helps to track new Covid-19 cases and deaths that have occurred in a location in the last seven days, quarantine and stay-at-home restrictions, limits on groups and gatherings, and restaurant limitations and business closures.

“The integration of Covid-19 data into our products is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of where we are going with location intelligence,” added Michal Yariv, head of Omnitracs’ Innovation Lab.

This new location intelligence feature is available for free to Omnitracs Enterprise Services customers.