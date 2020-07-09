Omnitracs names Pam Marion chief customer officer

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs has appointed Pam Marion chief customer officer, the fleet management solutions provider announced Thursday.

In this role, Marion will lead the customer support organization and will oversee all initiatives including migrations and implementations, support and technical operations, the company said.

“As a people-first organization, understanding the needs of our employees and customers are always at the forefront of everything we do,” said Ray Greer, chief executive officer of Omnitracs.

“Pam’s customer-focused approach and her ability to simplify complex issues will be instrumental in our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with valuable solutions that will address their unique business goals.”

Marion has more than 25 years of experience in the software industry. Prior to joining Omnitracs, she served as chief customer success officer at the cloud software company Domo.

Before that, she spent 12 years with SAP as chief of staff and senior vice-president of strategic programs and customer experience.

Marion is a graduate of High Point University, North Carolina.