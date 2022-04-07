ONroute customers raise $57K for Ukraine relief

ONroute, which operates 23 travel plazas along Ontario highways 400 and 401, has helped raise $57,000 for the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal through customer donations.

“As a company, ONroute wants to help make a difference for those suffering because of this tragic conflict. The cumulative impact of each donation provides the opportunity to ignite change and support the people of Ukraine in their right to freedom and peace,” said CEO Melanie Teed-Murch, in a press release highlighting funds raised over the last two weeks.

(Photo: ICRC)

“I would like to thank our ONroute customers for their continued generosity. Together as a community, we have the ability and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, through this small act of kindness.”

Raised funds will be used by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to offers support such as preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other humanitarian activities in Ukraine and surrounding countries, while also helping displaced populations.