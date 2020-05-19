ONroute extends free-coffee offer

TORONTO, Ont. — ONroute is extending its offer of free coffee every Wednesday until Canada Day on July 1, the company has announced.

A free medium coffee/beverage will be available to all truck drivers at all 23 ONroute locations.

It is being offered under ONroute’s “Keep ON Trucking” initiative launched in April to help truckers during Covid-19.

“We have been proud to support our trucking community as they worked tirelessly to keep Ontario moving over the past two months,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute.

“We want to extend our support and gratitude as they continue to help Ontario as we gradually restart our economy,” she said Tuesday.

ONroute is also providing 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking, and food and beverages via take-out, drive-through, and grab-and-go options.

The company said it has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that ONroute remains a clean and safe place for travelers to stop along their journey.