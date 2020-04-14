Ontario extends IRP validation periods

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has extended the validation period for International Registration Plan (IRP) validation tags and cab cards that expired on or after March 1.

“During this period police and enforcement officers have been directed to suspend enforcement of IRP requirements,” Elizabeth Marles of the Vehicle Programs Office says in a letter distributed today.

“Commercial motor vehicles that are legally permitted to operate in their home jurisdiction will be permitted to operate into Ontario. We have also requested suspension of enforcement measures against Ontario vehicles operating in other jurisdictions in accordance to this waiver.”

The extension is to remain in effect until further notice.

All IRP Offices are also reducing their operating hours, now running from 8:30 am to 3 pm, and eliminating public access. Support will continue to be offered by mail, email and phone when in-person services are not available.

“There are several services still required that are important for the movement of trucks and our industry, and our IRP offices will continue to deliver these services,” she says. “This includes: registration of a new vehicle, replace vehicle, change registered gross weight of vehicle and replace any lost, missing, stolen plate, permit, valtag or cab card.”

In-person cash payments will be temporarily unavailable, though. Arrangements for plates, permits, valtags and cab cards can be delivered via courier.