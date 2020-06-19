Ontario infrastructure projects get $42M

PETERBOROUGH COUNTY, Ont. — The federal and provincial governments have announced funding for 10 road and bridge projects in Central and Eastern Ontario.

Ottawa is investing over $22 million in these projects while Ontario is contributing more than $10 million, the two governments said Friday. Municipalities and First Nation communities are each contributing over $5 million.

The James. A. Gifford Causeway. Photo: Infrastructure Canada

In Peterborough County, improvements are being made to 1.4 kilometres of the James. A. Gifford Causeway, including repairs to the Chemong Bridge.

An additional 5.3 km on Yankee Line (County Road 14) are also being rehabilitated.

This is a joint project by Peterborough County and the Township of Selwyn.

These improvements will increase safety for motorists and pedestrians, and extend the life of the bridge and roadway for many years, the two governments said.

Other projects include road improvements in Asphodel-Norwood, Beausoleil First Nation, Collingwood, and Hiawatha First Nation.

In addition, bridge repairs and replacements will create safer and more efficient conditions for users of the roadway in Adjala-Tosorontio, Faraday, Highlands East, Minden Hills, and the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.

“Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make them stronger and more competitive,” said Maryam Monsef, the federal minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development.

“Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come.”

Funds for the projects will come from Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the plan, Ottawa is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.