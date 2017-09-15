Ontario Labour Ministry’s upcoming blitz to focus on flatbed safety

TORONTO, Ont. — This year the Ontario Labour Ministry’s fall blitz will focus on supply chain flatbed safety, thanks to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and Ontario Trucking Association (OTA).

The CTA and OTA has urged the government to specifically focus its latest enforcement efforts during its fall blitz campaign at all workplaces throughout the supply chain.

MOL inspectors will be paying attention to various types of facilities across the supply chain, ensuring all parties (including shippers, receivers and carriers) are living up to their workplace health and safety responsibilities.

“We know that some shippers and receivers take health and safety very seriously, but unfortunately not all supply chain partners share this as a major priority,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

OTA is asking that enforcement personnel pay special attention to facilities that are known to force truck drivers to tarp flatbeds off-site. OTA also anticipates MOL will prioritize the inspection of conditions at certain facilities, such as looking at whether the grounds are safe and properly maintained and ensuring there is proper lighting.

If OTA members are aware of a site in the supply chain they believe is not doing its part to ensure workplace safety on its premises, let OTA know at operations&safety@ontruck.org.