Ontario prepares 511 app for winter roads

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario government is expanding on its 511 app to include new features that focus on winter driving conditions.

A Track my Plow feature will allow drivers to track snowplows and salt trucks on provincial highways, while other details include information on winter road conditions, weather warnings from Environment Canada, and information on rest areas.

(Photo: istock)

The app also offers access to images from more than 600 cameras, along with information on construction, collisions and road closures.

“Driving during the winter months can be a challenge in every part of the province, and our government remains committed to keeping Ontario’s roads and highways safe,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

The province has also introduced 24 additional road weather information stations that offer the forecasts winter maintenance crews use to prepare for storms.

While first released earlier this year to support truck drivers, access is now offered to all road users.

The Ontario 511 app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.