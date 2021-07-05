Ontario schools push for more enforcement
Established Ontario truck driving schools are arguing that a lack of provincial oversight and enforcement is leading to training that churns out poor-quality commercial drivers – despite a mandatory entry-level training regime.
Most students look around for the cheapest deal, and are not focused on the training they will receive, says Rajveer Singh, owner of Smart Truck Training Academy.
“Schools are opening every day but don’t train driver candidates properly. They advertise lower prices for training. If a trainer charges $100 an hour, how can you provide 116 hours of training for $3,000?” Singh asks.
“There is something fishy, they are cheating. They provide documents for in-class training, when in fact none was provided. In some cases, after just eight hours of training on the road, candidates are sent for tests.”
Ontario officially requires a minimum of 103.5 hours of training under its mandatory entry-level training (MELT) regime for a Class A licence, while another 12 hours are required for a Z air brake endorsement.
Ministry action
“As registered private career colleges, private truck driver training schools are subject to formal inquiries and examinations by the superintendent of private career colleges to determine their compliance with the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005 and its regulations,” says Scott Clark, press secretary for the minister of colleges and universities.
One unregistered institution received a restraining order in 2020, according to the ministry website. A year earlier, the ministry took action against five registered schools, serving some with multiple notices, while three unregistered institutions received restraining orders.
There are more than 200 registered commercial truck training schools in the province.
“People cheat, they lie, they do everything to get a licence,” says Jack Lochand from Alpine Truck Academy. “They want to get a licence to drive a motor vehicle on the road, they don’t care what they do to get that licence.”
He adds, “So many schools are opening up. They don’t care about safety and take shortcuts.”
AIMS Professional Truck Training Academy opened its doors this March and charges students $4,500 for training. “We conduct a mid-term test and monitor their progress,” says Palwinder Dhaliwal, director of the school .
“If we feel they are not ready, we don’t book their test. People are paying a lot of money, so we must make sure they succeed. We work on their weakness.”
Today’s Trucking made queries at a school in Toronto and another in in Mississauga. Their training lasted between four and six weeks, with both offering the 103.5-hour MELT program. Fees ranged between $5,000 to $7,000, with easy-pay options, and one school was offering a discount because of the pandemic. Neither school offered job placement after successful training.
But no one is monitoring if MELT (mandatory entry-level training) is being conducted, Singh alleges, noting that some schools continue to find ways to work around the program. “If the student signs all the documents, that’s it.”
“The person who designed the program should be a trucker, so they understand what a trucker needs. I don’t think it’s designed properly.”
Singh says, “People approach me, they say they will pay me $2,000 if I sign off on the MELT paperwork. I tell them I will not do it,” he says. “Some schools charge students $5,000. They will give them training worth $1,000, pay someone $2,000 for a MELT certificate, and keep $2,000 for themselves.”
Singh also sees shortcomings in the way hours are divided, and offers the example of coupling, uncoupling, and backing among the yard maneuvers.
“You have to teach all of that in 18 hours. People don’t learn to back up in 18 hours, how can we also teach coupling and un-coupling in the same timeframe?,” he says.
Lacking confidence
Alpine’s Lochand feels people are not taking training seriously. “They kill themselves and other people. They don’t know the rules of the road, but get a licence to drive,” he says. “They take the easiest route to get a licence. And when they do get it, they can’t drive a big truck. They have no confidence.”
AIMS’ Dhaliwal agrees that some schools are cutting corners and employ instructors who lack the mandated experience. If a student finds out, they can get a refund. But they don’t know that and don’t check, he adds. “This is my problem with a lot of schools, and my humble request to them is don’t look for the money, you want to do this for the long run, and you want to do the right thing.”
Melt is good start to az training. I think back to the 80s when you could get your license with a pickup and horse trailer. Its is time for mtcu to enforce the melt standards. They rely on students complaints. Its time for PTDI like certification through TTSAO would work with mtuc oversight
Right from the start the melt standards did not line up with DriveTest testing. What mess with each Examiners interpretation different. The testing on the pretrip was not in the standards
Also the
This is quite a story. It seems to me that criminal charges would be relevant in a fatal accident. I see law suits and cash payouts. This problem has many faces. Government, shippers and carriers. Cheap is not good.
I work for a reputable school and as an instructor I can definitely agree with the things that are being said. Some schools cut corners and take payment instead of training properly. Having said that, the drive test examiners are the ones that pass or fail students. Some students shouldn’t even be driving cars.
Welcome to Dewey, Screwem & Howe
Professional Driving School
It is pathetic that all the Kings Horses and all the Kings Men, cannot figure out how to deal the most rudimentary of problems.
So smart, yet so dumb.
Some training schools offer 200 hours of training which is good. Students learn proper.
Now looking down the street in Brampton where i work, just this year there has been 10 different truck training schools that have popped up with a single truck&trailer and no classroom or office.
MELT or not, most schools simply train to pass the licensing test. The Ontario test is way too easy and is conducted with an empty trailer. In British Columbia the road test to upgrade your license is with a loaded trailer. Ontario refuses to make that adjustment. Testing with a loaded trailer ensures schools with minimal training will at least train to a much higher standard. The current relaxed testing and lack of oversight will end up killing people. The government road test is the only assurance we will ever have that students are competent.
I agree that there are still schools who are not teaching properly or exactly what a truck driver truly does. I’m a instructor for a school in London and last year when the pandemic hit we were shut down for 4 months and during that time there were some students who now had to wait for reopening but they some how managed to pay 200 each in Brampton to receive their Z endorsement, none of these student knew their air tests or how to do them, thank you Brampton.
Most of these same schools are the same schools that have signing authority for the Z endorsement. Anyone can get their Airbrake license for $200-$400 whether you have learned anything or not. No 3rd party testing required. No wonder the most common infractions on roadside inspections relate to avoidable airbrake issues. The MTO needs to cancel signing authority for Z endorsement. There’s no reason at all to avoid doing it at DriveTest.
What about the Driver Certification Program? Colleges can hand out AZ licenses to anyone with the money. The same trainer that trained you is the same trainer that tests you and gives the license. With no accountability or oversight by the MTCU, or Drive Test. This is a disaster in the making. It is only a matter of time until we have another Humbolt-let the lawsuits fly!