Ontario streamlines LCV Program

TORONTO, Ont. — The government has announced three key enhancements to Ontario’s Long Combination Vehicle Program, which supports the efficient movement of goods across the province and beyond.

The measures are included in the Better for People, Smarter for Business Act unveiled Tuesday by Ontario’s Associate Small Business Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria as part of the province’s efforts to reduce red tape.

LCVs are suited to moving relatively light, bulky freight. A typical LCV is up to 40 meters long, consisting of a tractor pulling two full-length semitrailers. A standard LCV replaces two 23-meter tractor-trailers.

The program has been in place since 2009, with the province issuing a limited number of permits. This has allowed for a carefully controlled and closely monitored program as part of an effort to build a stronger, greener economy.

The steps announced Tuesday will:

Ease the LCV Program conditions around peak travel restrictions within the Greater Toronto Area. Suggest removal or relaxing conditions currently reflecting no travel between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. across the GTA.

Ease the LCV Program conditions around cargo restrictions based on the safety record of LCV operations in addition to the fact LCVs cannot operate in inclement weather conditions.

Allow the Parry Sound layby to be utilized as an origin/destination (O/D) location where carriers can assemble/disassemble LCVs to gain access to freight coming/going from Northern Ontario.

The Ontario Trucking Association quickly welcomed the measures.

Association president Stephen Laskowski said the move showed the government’s commitment to reducing red tape and making businesses more competitive while making roads safer and reducing emissions from trucks.