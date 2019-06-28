Ontario unveils staggered commercial plate-price rises

TORONTO, Ont. – Commercial plate prices in Ontario will go up by 2% from July 2020 and will continue to rise by 2% until 2023.

Meanwhile certain fees, such as oversize single trip and blanket permits will increase by 2% as of next month.

The highest-priced commercial plates will go from $4,693 in 2019 to $4,786.75 in 2020. This price will rise by 2% each year until 2023.

The government announcement was reported Friday by the Ontario Trucking Association.

In 2014, after a prolonged absence of fee increases, the government of the time introduced steep hikes of up to 70% for commercial plates and fees, the association said.

The OTA said it told the government then that such rapid increases could not be absorbed in the supply chain and that any increases should be modest and better planned by being tied to either the CPPI or inflation.

“While no one ever wants to pay more in fees, a measured and planned approach like this allows the industry to work with other members of the supply chain to discuss these plate increases in advance of them taking effect,” said OTA chair David Carruth.

“As an industry, what we’d like to see is these extra plate and fee revenues being directed to MTO and other provincial enforcement officers to support targeted enforcement aimed at the bottom of our industry who use ELD cheat devices, emissions control delete kits, deactivated speed limiters and those who use the Driver Inc model for employing drivers and to avoid paying their fair share of taxes and WSIB remittances at the expense of responsible, compliant carriers.”

The OTA will be sending a notice to all shipper associations educating them on these plate increases, the group said.