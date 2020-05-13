Opening of Chief Mountain border crossing delayed

CALGARY, Alta. — The seasonal opening of the Chief Mountain, Alta., border crossing will be delayed until further notice due to Covid-19, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Tuesday.

“The port of entry had originally been scheduled to open May 15, but will now remain closed until such time as international travel restrictions are lifted,” the agency said.

The checkpoint connects Alberta with Montana via Alberta Highway 6.

Last year, more than 70,500 travelers entered Canada through the crossing, the CBSA said.

“Persons whose travel is essential must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry, such as the Carway border crossing (on Alberta Highway 2), currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily,” it said.

Canada and the U.S. imposed border restrictions in late March, suspending non-essential travel to limit the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions have since been extended until May 21.