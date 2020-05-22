Opening of Little Gold Creek border crossing delayed

LITTLE GOLD, Yukon – The seasonal opening of the Little Gold Creek port of entry will be delayed until further notice due to Covid-19, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Friday.

The border crossing, located on the Top of the World Highway, connects Dawson, Yukon, with Tok, Alaska.

Last year, more than 14,000 travelers entered Canada through Little Gold Creek.

“The port of entry had originally been scheduled to open in spring 2020, but will now remain closed until such a time as international travel restrictions are lifted,” the CBSA said.

Persons whose travel is essential must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry, such as Beaver Creek, Yukon, currently open 24 hours daily, it said.

Canada and the U.S. imposed border restrictions in late March, suspending non-essential travel to limit the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions have since been extended until June 21.