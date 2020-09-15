Orbcomm appoints Rick Ochsendorf senior VP

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. – Orbcomm announced Tuesday that Rick Ochsendorf has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice-president of customer operations for its North American transportation business.

In this role, Ochsendorf will lead Orbcomm’s team responsible for enhancing customer relationships as well as the implementation and execution of all internet of things (IoT) products and services.

Ochsendorf has more than 30 years of experience in leading teams responsible for operations, customer experience, product management, technology and sales across multiple platforms, the company said.

Rick Ochsendorf. (Photo: Orbcomm)

“Rick’s impressive track record and depth of industry expertise in building and leading effective customer success teams will be a valuable asset to Orbcomm and our North America transportation customers,” said CEO Marc Eisenberg.

“With the launch of the new, state-of-the-art Orbcomm Platform, Rick will focus on ensuring our transportation customers have the highest level of technology, support and services.”